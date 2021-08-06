IMDb TV streaming content debuts on Apple and Android devices

Early in the streaming game, there were very few streaming applications, but there are vast options today. One of those options is owned by Amazon and is known as IMDb TV. Many people not only stream content in the home on the computer, smart TV, or streaming set-top box; they also stream content on the go using their smartphone or tablet. For fans of IMDb TV, the launch of free streaming service on Android and iOS devices will be exciting news.

Free streaming via smartphone and tablet apps lands more than 2.5 years after IMDb launched the free, ad-supported streaming service. The app launched on Tuesday of this week for the iPhone and iPad devices and Android devices in the US. The expansion to mobile devices came after the IMDb TV app launched earlier this year on Roku, Xbox consoles, PlayStation 4 consoles, and Android TV devices.

IMDb TV is also available on the Amazon Fire TV devices as a free-channel inside the popular Prime Video app. IMDb TV includes lots of free content ranging from TV shows to movies. While the service is ad-supported, it does promise half the ads of traditional linear TV.

In the era of DVRs and streaming services with no ads, having to endure commercials in your streaming content is more than some people are willing to do. However, in a pinch, free streaming content in exchange for watching a few ads is something that most people are willing to do.

IMDb TV also has some original series and a multi-year licensing deal with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group. According to Variety, that deal gives streaming service TV rights to Universal movies, making it the first service to get early access to major studio’s films. The Android app can be downloaded here.