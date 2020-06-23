iiRcade puts arcade box in your home for around $400

A game machine called iiRcade was launched with a crowdfunding campaign Kickstarter here in June, and it seems pretty radical. This arcade machine can be either a bartop or full-sized mode arcade machine and will cost backers approximately $400 after it’s funded. This crowdfunding campaign raised over $100k more than its goal with 44 days left to go – that’s no small feat in an economic situation such as the one we’re in here in the summer of 2020.

The hardware is called iiRcade. It’s an “immersive arcade gaming” machine “reinvented for your home.” The machine has a large display, big speakers, and two joysticks with bit red and black buttons. It’s launching with licensed titles like Double Dragon, Space Ace, Dragon’s Lair, Gunbird, Oddmar, Dead Effect 2, and Riptide GP RENEGADE.

This gaming console is “small enough for the home, yet big enough for the full arcade gaming experience.” Below you’ll see a demonstration of what Double Dragon looks like for the gamer playing with an iiRcade. This demonstration was released in May of 2020.

Next you’ll see a demonstration of the console as a sort of “teaser” of what’s to come. This video was released on June 17, 2020.

Earlier this week, the CEO of iiRcade Jong-Wook Shin announced all the details on the launch of the Kickstarter campaign. This video also features PRMediaNow’s Colin Trethewey.

This arcade machine features a 19-inch 1280 x 1024 display powered by a 1.8Hz Hexa-core CPU, 800Mhz Max Quad-core GPU, and 4GB Dual-channel LPDDR4X RAM. You’ll be running a custom operating system and blasting audio with 100 Watts of sound with stereo speakers.

Two players can take part in the game experience as the console is shipped with two 8-way “premium arcade joysticks” as well as “6 premium arcade buttons per player.”

– 19-inch 1280×1024 LCD display

– 100W Dual Stereo Speakers

– 1.8GHz Hexa-Core CPU

– 800MHz Max Quad-Core GPU

– 4GB Dual-Channel LPDDR4X

– 64GB of storage

– 2 x 8-way premium Sanwa-style joysticks and buttons.

– 802.11ac WiFi

– 4.2 Wireless Bluetooth Headset Support

– HDMI Out

– Premium MDF wood cabinets

This console works with Wi-fi 802.11ac fir speedy internet, as well as Bluetooth 4.2. According to its creators, “iiRcade enables fast and most widely compatible Bluetooth connectivity for various connectivity applications.” There’s a pair of 3.5mm headphone jacks – or you can connect with Bluetooth headphones.

There’s an HDMI-out port so you can show what you’re playing both on the console’s display and on a secondary display at the same time. Why? Who cares!

Depending on the backer level, this arcade machine will come pre-packed with a number of pre-loaded games. You’ll also be able to purchase a variety of games in the iiRcade marketplace for prices ranging from approximately $3 all the way up to $15 (on average.)

Pre-loaded games can includes Dragon’s Lair, Double Dragon, Beach Buggy Racing, Gunbird, Thunder HOOP, Maniac Square, Snowboard Championship, Power Balls, Twin Brats, and Fancy World (Earth of Crisis!)

This crowdfunding campaign appears at Kickstarter and included a $300 tier for the earliest investors. You’ll find versions of the iiRcade Bartop arcade machine and Arcade Stand extensions available (depending on when you visit the campaign). Prices go up a couple hundred dollars, depending on what you’re all about.

If all goes as planned, this campaign should be manufacturing iiRcade machines in September of 2020, and shipping to Kickstarter Backers starting in October of 2020. Cross your fingers everything runs smoothly!