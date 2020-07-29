If iPhone 12 prices rise, how high will you go?

Apple is the master of product presentation events, and has been for the past decade. In the world of consumer electronics, and consumer products in general, Apple’s had just about as much success as any other company in revealing consumables in a way that makes them exceedingly desirable. A big part of the success Apple’s had in their presentations of products is in crafting a range of prices for products that seem, if not inexpensive, then at least JUST inside the bounds of a person’s upper price limit.

This week a list of prices leaked that’s just about identical to the price lists we’ve seen several times over the past few months. This leak comes from Komiya on Twitter. The potential for the prices listed here is relatively high- if only because it’d follow Apple’s trending price adjustments with regard to the last half-decade of iPhone releases.

【iPhone 12 Prices】

12 5G (5.4”)

(64GB $699)

128GB $749

258GB $849 12 Max 5G (6.1”)

(64GB $799)

128GB $849

256GB $949 12 Pro (6.1”)

128GB $1049

256GB $1149

512GB $1349 12 Pro Max (6.7”)

128GB $1149

256GB $1249

512GB $1449 Read through all threads: pic.twitter.com/N4AX0JmF3z — Komiya (@komiya_kj) July 27, 2020

Information presented in that tweet suggests that the least expensive iPhone 12 (5.4-inch display) will be $699 USD. Apple will almost certainly continue to produce the iPhone SE (2nd generation) after the iPhone 12 is revealed and released – that’ll allow the entry price for “a new iPhone” to remain $399 USD.

Apple’s current iPhone collection includes the iPhone SE (2nd Gen), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Starting prices of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max are $699, $999, and $1099. Starting prices of the iPhone 12, 12 Max, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max are tipped to be $699, $799, $1049, and $1149.

If you have an iPhone 11 right now, and you want to upgrade to an iPhone 12 with a similar-sized display, you’ll likely have either the 12 Max or the 12 Pro to choose from. A new iPhone 11 (6.1-inch display) costs $699, and rumors suggest that iPhone 12-era phones (6.1-inch displays) have starting prices of $799 and $1049.

If you have an iPhone 11 Pro with now, with a 5.8-inch display, you’ll need to either go up or down for screen size. The iPhone 11 Pro has a starting price of $999 right now, and an iPhone 12 (with a 6.1-inch display) has a starting price of $799. If you want the larger display and what’s likely the more impressive array of cameras and sensors, you’ll likely be paying a $1049 starting price for the iPhone 12 Pro.

If you bought one of the most expensive iPhone 11-era phones with the iPhone 11 Pro Max, you likely dropped at least $1099 for your phone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a display that’s .2-inches larger than the iPhone 11 Pro Max, and has a (rumored) starting price of $1149.

Do these seem like reasonable prices for the iPhone 12, knowing what you know today?