If Baby Yoda is to survive, who will save him?

Today we’re going to talk about the future of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda, aka Grogu. If you’ve not already seen the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, I suggest you turn back now. Watch the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, as well as the three Star Wars movies that take place after Return of the Jedi, and come on back. We’re talking spoilers here!

At the tail end of The Mandalorian Season 2, we see Grogu scooped up by Luke Skywalker. This is Luke just a few years out from Return of the Jedi, still in his Jedi Master robes, so similar to his RoTJ self that he’s sporting the same haircut. He’s clearly out on a mission to collect what remains of the Jedi order and Force Sensitive individuals to start his own Jedi Academy.

He picks up Grogu and he heads out. We know, based on what we’ve seen in The Last Jedi, that Luke’s Jedi School ended… badly. Luke makes a bad decision and the Knights of Ren rip all of his students to shreds. As far as we know, that’s what’s destined to happen.

It’s possible that Grogu will die during that event. It’s far more likely that Grogu wasn’t in the building when it burned, so to speak.

Given Grogu’s advanced age and clearly Force Attuned (better than Force Sensitive, thank you Star Wars: CCG), he’s basically already primed for Jedi Mentorship. As soon as he learns to speak, there’ll be little reason for this massively powerful young Jedi to remain in a class with multiple students. He’ll need one-on-one attention.

As such, he’ll likely be paired with a Jedi who’ll take him on as his Padawan learner / apprentice. If the Master in this pairing had to be a character with whom we’re already familiar, I’d immediately assume that Ahsoka would be Grogu’s best fit.

Except Ahsoka’s already expressed rather pointed and specific disinterest in training Grogu. She’s familiar with what can happen with a young Jedi whose early growth is paired too closely with that of attachment to loved ones.

If Ahsoka doesn’t change her mind on this through the Ahsoka Disney+ series, the next most likely candidate for the role is the long-lost self-sacrificing rebel himself, Ezra Bridger.

We know Ahsoka’s hunting for Grand Admiral Thrawn. The last we saw of Thrawn, he was literally on the same ship, in the same room as Ezra. It’s far more likely that we’ll see Ezra in a live action Disney+ series in the next few years than it is that the character stays lost.

If Grogu is to survive past the incident with the Knights of Ren, I can’t help but assume that it’ll be thanks to Ezra Bridger. But we shall see!