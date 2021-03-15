Huawei P50 renders won’t save you from the new design

Huawei might be aiming for a shock factor in order to get its first flagships noticed this year. Although it has always been highly praised for its mobile photography output, its prominence might soon be threatened by brands that might become more available, not to mention more affordable, as its own numbers dwindle due to the US ban. The Huawei P50 Pro leaked earlier with a rather surprising new camera design and it seems that the vanilla Huawei P50 will be following closely in its footsteps, too.

Huawei wouldn’t be the first to introduce rather divisive design changes to its smartphone cameras of late. For two generations now, Samsung also introduced first a larger camera bump in last year’s model and then a “contour” design in the latest Galaxy S21 series. Those may have nothing on what the Huawei P50 series has in store, challenging consumers’ concept of what beautiful really means.

Steve “OnLeaks” Hemmerstoffer shared renders of the base P50 model that, just like the P50 Pro, sported a large egg-shaped camera bump. What makes this design extra peculiar is that it also has two big circles inside. It’s currently unknown if those circles will include multiple sensors or, as the tipster theorizes, would have a single 1-inch Sony IMX800 inside one of them.

The Huawei P50 also takes after the Pro model in most other ways, like having a single small punch-hole cutout for the front facing camera and dual speakers. The one difference is that, just like other non-Pro models before it, the Huawei P50 has a flat screen. Unfortunately, it also seems to have a thicker chin than the P50 Pro.

The date for the debut of the Huawei P50 series is so far still uncertain but these renders definitely serve to get people talking. Whether those are good discussions or not is just as uncertain but the Huawei P50 will at least be a head-turner either way.