HP Reverb G2 teased as “the new standard in VR” with Valve, Microsoft

There’s a new VR headset in town – and it might arrive right on time. Here in the late Winter of 2020, we’re all stuck inside on quarantine, avoiding COVID-19, and it might just be the perfect time for VR to catch hold of the masses. Not that VR device makers have been trying to make that happen for half a decade or anything… but still. Per the sneaky release today, this is the new standard for VR.

The device is called HP Reverb G2 in the URL for the page in which HP’s got it listed. This isn’t necessarily the name of the headset, but it’d certainly make sense. It’s the second-generation headset with a design that looks exceedingly similar to its predecessor, the 2019 HMD from HP, HP Reverb.

The predecessor to this headset, the HP Reverb, was revealed back in March of 2019. It was a simpler device – hitting a “sweet spot” for VR users. It wasn’t the highest-end, and it wasn’t just a do-nothing HMD.

The Next Gen HP VR Headset as listed by Steam and HP will be on the higher end of power and quality. “The next generation HP Virtual Reality HMD–developed in collaboration with Valve and Microsoft–delivers an immersive, comfortable and compatible VR experience,” said HP/Steam. “It’s the new standard in VR.”

If you’re aiming to drop into Google to search for more information, beware: There’s a store listing from de Reken Winkel that suggests the headset will ship starting on the 24th – but it’s not new. That listing is for the original Reverb and/or the Pro version – this store has had a history of misleading listings for this line of devices, it would seem.

This next-gen HMD, aka “Next Gen HP VR Headset” will be “coming soon” and was revealed in a non-event this week. We’ll know more as soon as HP and Valve release the hounds!