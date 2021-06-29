HP Pavilion Aero 13 is the Windows 11 upgradeable laptop to beat

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 was revealed this week for the 2021 season claiming it’s HP’s “lightest consumer laptop”. This machine weighs in at less than 1 kilogram (less than 2.2 pounds) and comes in a variety of fashionable colors. This is also the company’s first laptop with a 13.3-inch display with a 16:10 Aspect Ratio, 2.5k resolution, and a potential 400 nits of brightness.

Hardware

The low weight of this model is achieved with materials that are ever-so-slightly different than what’s come before. Using magnesium aluminum for the keyboard deck, the bottom cover, and the top means the entire machine is lighter than HP’s ever made a machine like this before.

Inside is an AMD Ryzen 5000 mobile processor – up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, with AMD Radeon graphics. This machine has a battery that HP suggests can last up to 10.5 hours on a full charge – to be charged with HP’s own unique charger included with the machine.

This device has a full-sized HDMI port, 2x USB-A ports, and a single USB-C port. This laptop also has a standard 3.5mm headphone jack and its own fingerprint scanner for secure entry. Speakers on this laptop are powered by Bang & Olufsen.

Windows 11

To be extra clear, here, this laptop will be delivered at first with Windows 10. This laptop definitely comes with TPM 2.0 and at least the baseline requirements for Windows 11, so you’ll be ready to roll for Windows 11 when the time comes.

HP wrote today that the Pavilion Aero 13 is “expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year. Fine print suggests “Systems may require upgraded and/or separately purchased hardware, drivers, software or BIOS update to take full advantage of Windows functionality.”

Price and Release

This laptop will be available in Ceramic White, Natural Silver, Warm Gold, and Pale Rose Gold. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is expected to have a release date in early July, 2021. This laptop will be available from HP’s online store for a starting price at around $749 USD, and it’ll be available from “select US retailers later this fall.”