How to stream the final Nintendo Indie World Showcase of the year 2021

While the big game reveal events are essentially over for 2021, Nintendo has one last hurrah before we turn the page and enter the New Year. We’re not talking about a Nintendo Direct – so those of you hoping for more information on Breath of the Wild 2 will need to wait a while longer – but rather a new Indie World Showcase. Nintendo will be hosting another one this week, and of course, there are a few games we’re hoping to see in it.

Andrey Armyagov/Shutterstock

Nintendo confirmed today that the next Indie World Showcase will be taking place tomorrow, December 15th, at 9 AM PT/12 PM PT. There are, as always, a couple of ways to watch the show, and the easiest is by checking out the YouTube livestream we’ve embedded below when the time comes. You’ll also likely be able to watch the show on Twitch, though Nintendo hasn’t outright confirmed that it will be streaming on the platform tomorrow.

As is usually the case, Nintendo hasn’t confirmed any specific games it will have on hand. The company says that the livestream will feature “roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to the Nintendo Switch system,” but beyond that, we’re not getting any more details.

That hasn’t stopped us from guessing in the past, and it won’t stop us now. Hollow Knight fans are undoubtedly hoping to hear more about Silksong, but given that The Game Awards just happened and there was no Silksong to be seen, it seems unlikely that we’ll hear more about it during this Showcase.

There are a couple of games we’re hoping to hear more about: Bear and Breakfast and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. It’s been a while since we last heard from either of those games, so there’s a reasonable chance that one or both could be featured during the show tomorrow.

We may even hear more about the Switch version of Fall Guys tomorrow, even though developer Mediatonic isn’t technically an indie studio anymore. Other games to look out for include Sports Story, Outer Wilds, Astroneer, and OlliOlli World, especially those last two as they’re both due out fairly soon.

At the end of it all, it’s hard for us to make any confident calls given Nintendo’s silence on what we’ll see during the show. We expect some number of new reveals, but as far as previously-revealed games go, look out for the ones we’ve listed above. Nintendo’s next Indie World Showcase is going down tomorrow at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET, so Switch owners should be sure to tune in.