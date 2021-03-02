Epic Games buys up Mediatonic: What does this mean for Fall Guys?

Mediatonic is a developer that rose to meteoric fame last year with the release of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and today we’re learning that the studio will be joining Epic Games. Epic has entered an agreement to purchase Mediatonic, though we’re not sure how much the deal is worth. We’ve been seeing Epic make similar moves with other high-profile indie developers, such as Rocket League developer Psyonix.

That Psyonix buyout might have Fall Guys fans a little anxious about what happens next, as one of Epic’s first orders of business upon acquiring Psyonix was to announce that Rocket League was going to be removed from Steam and go free-to-play as it launched on the Epic Games Store.

For the moment, though, nothing seems to be changing with Fall Guys. According to an FAQ published to Mediatonic’s website today, the game will still be purchasable through Steam and on PlayStation, and those planned Nintendo Switch and Xbox ports are still in the works. Mediatonic also has “nothing to announce right now” concerning whether or not Fall Guys will go free-to-play in the future, though we honestly wouldn’t be surprised to see it follow Rocket League and Fortnite in that regard – Epic does love free-to-play games, after all.

Mediatonic would also like to implement a lot of features that Rocket League and Fortnite already support, such as “account systems, cross-play, squad vs squad modes, etc…” So, it’s possible that we could see those features come to Fall Guys at a faster rate now that Epic is paying the bills.

We’ll just have to wait and see what happens from here, but at the very least, a Fall Guys launch on the Epic Games Store is almost certainly inevitable. We’ll let you know when the two companies share more, so stay tuned for that.