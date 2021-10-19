How to buy the Pixel 6

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro were revealed in full on October 19, 2021. Today we’re taking a peek at the various ways in which the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be purchased and/or attained in a variety of iterations, with different colors and internal storage sizes. We’ll also have a full review of both the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro here on SlashGear.

Pixel 6 vs Pixel 6 Pro

Before you buy either the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro, you’ll want to be sure you’re buying the right device of the two. Both have the “Pixel Camera Bar” industrial design, both work with Android 12, and both have 5G connectivity.* Take a peek at our full Pixel 6 vs 6 Pro hands-on comparison.

Pixel 6 cases from Google

Google created a series of cases for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro out of recycled materials. These cases were released in a series of colors that accentuates and/or amplifies the color combinations included with the base phone. These cases will cost you approximately $30 apiece.

Starting Prices

The Google Pixel 6 has a starting price of $599 USD. That’s the base price with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Google Pixel 6 Pro has a starting price of $899 USD – that includes 12GB RAM and 128GB interal storage.

You can purchase the Google Pixel 6 Pro from Google for $899 all at once, or $37.46 per month. You can get the device for these same prices from Google Fi.

The Google Pixel 6 can be purchased from Google unlocked for $599 or for $24.96 per month. If you want to get this device with mmWave 5G coverage in the United States, you’ll need to purchase it from Verizon or AT&T – that’ll be a DIFFERENT device.

The Google Pixel 6 with mmWave coverage will cost you $699 USD or for $29.13 per month from Verizon. If you “finance with Verizon” for this device, you’ll get “$100 in Google Store Credit.”

Pixel 6 release date

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released on pre-order on October 19, 2021. You’ll be able to get the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in stores starting on October 28, 2021.

Charging block and cords

Below you’ll see the box in which the Pixel 6 will arrive. You will get the phone, a SIM card tray tool, a USB-C cord, a USB-C/A converter, and paper documentation. You will need to buy the wall plug separately if you do not already own said component.

Pixel 6 carrier deals

Verizon has “up to $700 with select trade-in and select Unlimited” when purchasing a Pixel 6. If you’re going to buy a Pixel 6 and port-in with Verizon, you can get “up to $500” to assist in covering the cost of switching to the carrier. If you’re already a Verizon customer, you can “get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan.”

With AT&T, a Pixel 6 Pro can be attained with up to $700 off with eligible trade-in. The Pixel 6 can be attained from AT&T for $15 per month. This is interesting: If you order with AT&T and pay this $15 per month, so long as you pre-order, you’ll be getting the device for a final price of $539.99 USD – that’s $200 less than the otherwise standard full price – no trade-in required.

AT&T Pixel 6 purchases include 50% off Google-branded accessories, as well. Take a peek at our hands-on photos and stick around for our full reviews!