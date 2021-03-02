How PlayStation 4 and 5 get free Ratchet & Clank game starting today

Starting this week, PlayStation Play At Home begins on March 1, 2021, and with it, free game drops aplenty. As noted by Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan in late February, the Play At Home initiative will carry the good times forward into the future thanks in part to the bad times delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here in March 2021, this means we’re getting Ratchet & Clank, the game released as a re-imagining of the original Ratchet & Clank.

The game Ratchet & Clank (2016) was released for the PlayStation 4 in the year 2016. It’s a re-make of the original Ratchet & Clank, which was originally released all the way back in the year 2002. This game was developed by the folks at Insomniac Games, published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

This game is rated safe for “everyone” and is the next-to-newest Ratchet & Clank game before Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. This game is a platformer, works with hours and hours of entertainment right out the gate, and is well worth the price you’ll pay – even if you miss the “free” time.

This is one of a set of freebies that’ll appear in the PlayStation Store through the next few months. Per Ryan, we’ll see the Play At Home system run until June of 2021. At that point they’ll take another look at the situation and… who knows? Maybe we’ll start getting all sorts of neat stuff if COVID-19 never goes away!

You’ll be able to download and play Ratchet & Clank starting tonight, March 1, 2021, at 8PM PST. This is also 11PM EST, after all the good children are already in bed. The download will be available to add to your collection from March 1st until March 31st, 2021. If you add the game to your PlayStation collection at any point between these dates, you’ll get to keep the game for the foreseeable future.