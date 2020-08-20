Hitman 3 will be an Epic Store exclusive, but it isn’t all bad news

The original HITMAN game will be free to keep for all users of the Epic Games Store as of August 27th. That’s just so long as you claim the game (with the tap of a button) before September 3, 2020. Hitman 3 will also be released very soon… as an Epic Games Store exclusive. That means it won’t be available to purchase or download anywhere else*, for the foreseeable future.

The “World of Assassination trilogy” ends with Agent 47 taking on England in Hitman 3. Epic Games revealed this game to roll in to “The Thornbridge Mystery” in England with the trailer you’ll see below. This appears to be another Hitman game, for all the best and worst reasons.

The game Hitman 3 will have a release date of January 2021 (likely somewhere in the middle of the month), exclusively for PC machines, exclusively through the Epic Games Store. Below you’ll see another trailer for the game in the “HITMAN 3 ANNOUNCEMENT TRAILER.”

*NOTE: The exclusivity of this game is limited to the PC. That’s exclusive so long as you’re talking about downloading the game in order to play on your PC, offline, in the future. But there ARE other ways to play – all of them single-player, mind you, but still…

You can also get Hitman 3 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can play all the HITMAN III you want on your gaming console. Hitman 3 will also be available for play in the cloud gaming system Google Stadia. So really, all we’re cutting out here is the idea that Hitman 3 would ever be available for purchase in physical form or from a platform like Steam – no big deal!

Will exclusivity to the Epic Games Store change your plans for purchasing and/or playing Hitman 3 in any way? Let us know, and let’s discuss!