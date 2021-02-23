Hitman 3 patch released: This is a big one

This week the folks behind HITMAN released the first major patch for Hitman 3. This patch delivers “tweaks” for every single level in Hitman 3, as well as stability and connectivity fixes aplenty. This update delivers new HUD tweaks and additions, and a whopping TWO new Deluxe Escalations. And a turtleneck – don’t forget the turtleneck.

The Tactical Turtleneck arrives with this update, for all Hitman 3 players, ALL OF THEM. If you wish to attain said lovely and fashionable turtleneck, you’ll need to return to the ICA Facility and complete The Final Test. It’s wild how important this turtleneck seems in a game where you’re spending so much time behind the head of the main avatar – such fashion!

The February Deluxe Edition/Pack owners will get new deluxe content, part of the ongoing Deluxe content rollout, bringing the total number of Deluxe Escalations to 5/6. The entirety of the Deluxe Pack content will be released by March of 2021. The full contents of the update pack can be found at io Interactive.

If you’re looking to download the patch, you’ll be downloading between 2 and 3GB of data. That’s regardless of platform, UNLESS you’re talking about Stadia or Switch. If you’re playing on Stadia, you don’t ever have to download the game because it’s always in the cloud – neat! If you’re on the Nintendo Switch, you will “get access to the latest version when they launch the game after [2PM CET]”, today.

The release starts at 2PM CET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. This game is getting this massive update on all platforms. That includes Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and both the Nintendo Switch and Stadia. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on recent updates to Hitman 3, and cross your fingers the rest of the updates are as beefy as the one that’s being released this week.