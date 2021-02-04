Hitman 3 February content update is a calendar of bloody delights

Today IO Interactive delivered the first content update for Hitman 3 for the month of February, 2021. This update includes new pieces of content for the game throughout the month, including new encounters and targets, contracts and goodies. This month’s events begin today, February 4, 2021, with The Baskerville Barney Escalation.

On February 11th, 2021, Hitman 3 will get an update with MinnMax Dubai Featured Contracts. This should expand your opportunities for profit just before the February 18th event update. On February 18th, Hitman 3 delivers The Sinbad Stringent Escalation. If it weren’t already obvious, things will continue to escalate from here, so it’ll be best for the most hardcore Hitman 3 gamers to stay onboard right from the start.

There’s a mysterious “Game Update” scheduled for February 23 in addition to another new set of contracts and escalations. February 23 includes Kinda Funny Dartmoor Featured Contracts, The Proloff Parable, and The Gauchito Antiquity Deluxe Escalations.

With The Proloff Parable (Deluxe Escalation) you’ll find a White Shadow suit, a Custom Sieger 300 (also in white), and a new katana outfitted in – you guessed it – the color white. The February 23 Deluxe Escalation “The Gauchito Antiquity” includes a new Guru Suit (sorta orange with a purple interior), as well as two new tools. Guru’s Pen Syringe Emetic and Guru’s Emetic Grenade will arrive right out the gate.

The Dartmoor Featured Contracts will be delivered in collaboration with the entertainment company “Kinda Funny.” We can expect some giggles, if not some cross-branded goodness the likes of which you’ve never seen before.

Starting on February 26, 2021, Hitman 3 will include The Deceivers Sapienza Elusive Target. This bit of content will remain available in the game from February 26 all the way to March 8, 2021.

Right this minute, Hitman 3 is available for play on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and on your PC with Windows.