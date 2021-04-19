Here’s when Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition goes free for PS4 and PS5 owners

Sony’s Play at Home initiative has given out a bunch of free games to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners during the pandemic, but later today, perhaps the biggest Play at Home promo is going to kick off. Beginning today, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be up for grabs through Play at Home, and it’ll be available to anyone who wants to claim it.

That, importantly, means that you can download it whether or not you have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus. As this is the Complete Edition, it’ll come with the DLC that was released for the original game, giving you access to the Frozen Wilds expansion along with a handful of outfits, bows, and trader packs.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition will be free to claim beginning later today at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT. It’ll remain free until May 14th at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT, giving you just under four weeks to claim it and add it to your library. Once it goes free, all you need to do is add it to your library through the PlayStation Store.

The Play at Home initiative has already given away a number of games, starting with Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection last year when the pandemic entered full swing. Play at Home returned earlier this year with free copies of Ratchet & Clank (2016) before giving away a collection of nine indie games for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR – those indie games are still available and will be until April 22nd at 8 PM PDT/11 PM EDT, so be sure to claim them if you haven’t already.

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition seems to be the final game that will be offered for free through Play at Home as Sony hasn’t announced any subsequent promotions. There’s always a chance that Sony will offer more through the initiative, but for now, it’s probably best to expect that this is the last hurrah for Play at Home.