Here’s the Maserati MC20 frolicking in the snow

We’ve all seen a prototype Maserati MC20 cruising in Milan, and we’ve also seen Maserati’s newest halo supercar wearing some funky Stirling Moss livery. Early last month, Editor-in-chief Vincent Nguyen had the chance to gawk lovingly at the MC20 after driving the latest Trofeo versions of the Ghibli, Quattroporte, and Levante SUV in Willow Springs.

However, have you seen the MC20 playing on snow? According to Maserati, its newest MC20 is currently enduring cold-weather trials in Valtellina and at the Ghiacciodromo Livigno (Sondrio), the most famous snow and ice circuit in Italy. Naturally, Maserati brought proof for all of us to enjoy.

Now, what’s a rear-wheel-drive supercar doing on the ice, you ask? Besides giving us excellent footage of an MC20 drifting over snow and leaving a pile of rooster tails in its wake, testing in cold weather allows Maserati to evaluate numerous parameters, including cold engine starting, assessing the climate control system, testing the cold-weather performance of various ‘elastic’ parts, and tuning the suspension against slippery, low-grip surfaces.

The Maserati MC20 looks epic with its bright yellow paint, offering a nice contrast to the snowy white environment. It has a brand-new, rear-mounted 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine producing 621 horsepower and 538 pound-feet of torque. Affectionately called ‘Netunno,’ the MC20’s V6 produces 207.6 horsepower per liter, making it one of the most potent engines in a modern car, including the V8-powered Ferrari 488 Pista and quad-turbocharged Bugatti Chiron W16.

Capable of spinning at a heady 8,000 rpm, the twin-turbo V6 has port and direct gasoline injection, double-overhead cams with 24 valves, two spark plugs per cylinder, and an innovative passive pre-chamber ignition system derived from a Formula 1 engine. With 621 horsepower on tap and an eight-speed dual-clutch transaxle gearbox with a limited-slip differential, the MC20 scoots merrily to 60 mph in under 2.9-seconds and has a top speed of 202 mph.

This propensity for speed has something to do with the MC20’s lightweight construction. It has a carbon-fiber monocoque frame and carbon-fiber body panels, resulting in a curb weight of under 3,300 lbs. (1,500 kg) and a power-to-weight ratio of 5.3 lbs/hp. The MC20 arrives in both coupe and convertible body styles near the end of this year, while an all-electric model is debuting in 2022.