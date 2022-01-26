Here’s how to record a phone call on iPhone

iPhones are one of the most popular phones on the market and they support a variety of applications ideal for running a business. You may wonder how to record a call on an iPhone. For example, sometimes it’s beneficial to record personal calls, providing a record that can be referenced at a future date. This can come in handy when getting specific directions from someone, when a call pertains to complex matters, or when you need proof of something. While the iPhone does not include any default methods of recording a phone call, there are plenty of options available, ranging from low to high-tech.

Mr.Whiskey/Shutterstock

The simplest and most straightforward way to record a phone call is to use another device. This could be a voice recorder, another iPhone, a tablet, or a computer. Simply make your call with the speakerphone enabled, and place your phone next to the recording device. Once the call is over, save your recording.

Download a dedicated call-recording app

The app store has a number of apps that are specifically designed to record phone calls, both incoming and outgoing. TapeACall and Just Press Record are just two of the more popular options, according to Software Testing Help. If you choose to use one of these apps, be sure to begin recording before the call begins, and don’t forget to stop the recording and save once finished. The apps also let you title and manage recordings in order to easily find them later.

The benefit of using a dedicated app is that they often include specific features to make call recording easy and as useful as possible. Most apps provide a way to organize your various recordings, while some even provide voice-to-text transcription. This can be an especially useful feature, making it possible to go back and search the text for specific words or phrases.

Use a phone service that includes call recording

A third option is to use a phone service that provides call recording options. There are a number of phone services designed to provide the type of calling features often found in a typical office environment. RingCentral, 8×8, and Vonage are a few top names in the field, according to Forbes.

Many of these services provide the option of call recording on basic or advanced plans. Because these services are specifically designed to replicate the kind of call software used in the office, many include features like automated announcements informing all parties that the call may be monitored and/or recorded.

A word of warning when it comes to recording phone calls: Be sure you know your local laws and requirements. Some jurisdictions require all parties to be notified of a recording, while others require all parties to give consent. Others require no notification at all. Whichever recording method you choose, and whatever the reason for recording a call, make sure you clearly understand the applicable laws in your jurisdiction.