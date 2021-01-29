HBO Max claims Justice League Snyder Cut release date

This week HBO Max confirmed that they would, indeed, be releasing the so-called “Snyder Cut” of the Justice League movie. They’ll be bringing this version of the movie to their streaming platform in March of 2021, where users will be able to see the… few minutes of extra footage that makes this version earn its name. To celebrate the release, HBO released several new posters for the cut.

One of three posters includes a JL logo in stone, shattered on the ground. Another shows a ripped JL logo flag, the likes of which might remind Superman comic book readers of a cover of a classic comic in which Superman fought Doomsday. The third poster shows a film reel – rather ironically, since this isn’t really a filmed sort of situation in the first place – with the JL logo and “SNYDER” as the title.

Another title for the film is “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and it represents the fifth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). This film includes Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, and Extra Miller as the Flash.

The restoration and production of this specific version of the film cost approximately $70 million USD to complete. That represents cash used to make this version of the film after the original was completed and released to theaters. That money went to completing the alternate iterations of the visual effects, score, and editing. This version also includes new footage captured in October of the year 2020.

The full release of this film will take place on March 18, 2021, only on HBO Max. It’ll likely eventually come to DVD and Blu-Ray in one form or another… or a million forms, in a billion different sorts of hardware cases, to maximize the amount of cash that can be attained for this rebooted film – we shall see!