Halo Infinite Multiplayer install blue screen fix and a reboot

There are several different methods available today to download or load Halo Infinite Multiplayer today, beyond the Blue Screen. If you’re getting a blue screen on your Xbox, you’re not alone. The placeholder file is just a 280mb file, but it’s causing quite a bit of an issue right this minute for more than a couple of users.

If you’ve downloaded the Halo Infinite placeholder, delete it immediately. This app has caused some users issues this afternoon as the app doesn’t know how to interact with the new update. That shouldn’t be the case, but it is – so there!

Once you’ve deleted the placeholder, search in the store for Halo Infinite. Select multiplayer, find the option that says buy for free, and install it from there. This new file is significantly larger than the placeholder app.

If you’d like to sidestep this silly process, try turning your Xbox off, then turning it back on. If this doesn’t work, it’s possible you’ve not turned the machine off in as hardcore a fashion as is necessary. You might just want to go ahead and unplug your Xbox entirely, then plug it back in, start it up, and check your downloads. You should see the update pushed automatically.

While you’re at it, you might want to consider hitting the switch for cross-play with PC users. If this is the first time you’ve played Halo on an Xbox while your buddy is playing Halo on a PC (and chances are it is), you’re in for a rude awakening. Take a peek at the trailer for this title above and prepare yourself for the hammering.

Also take a peek at the game on your PC, too. Maybe even download the game and play it on both machines and see if this experience ruins the Halo universe for you and everyone you love – it might!