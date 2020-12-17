Hades gets cross-saves on PC and Switch: How to set them up

Hades is a game that’s made some waves this year. Though it originally released on PC in early access way back in December 2018 (which feels like a lifetime ago given how ridiculous 2020 has been), the game had its version 1.0 release in September of this year. At the same it time it launched into version 1.0 on PC and Mac, it arrived on Nintendo Switch as well – a platform that seems particularly well-suited for an action roguelike like this.

Now, a few months after release, Hades is getting a very useful feature for those who own the game on both PC and Switch: cross-saves. In a post to Twitter, developer Supergiant Games announced cross-saves and told players how to transfer saves to and from the Switch version. For more details, players are instructed to check the in-game Help & Info section, but the information Supergiant shared in this tweet should be good enough to get people going with cross-saves.

Hermes is here with some good news: Our Cross-Saves update for HADES is out now on Nintendo Switch!💾↔️☁️ Please read the in-game Help & Info section for details. This update also includes various other improvements from our post-launch PC patches. #HadesGame #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/UgwBRQsUOo — Supergiant Games (@SupergiantGames) December 16, 2020

The first step is selecting the “Cross-Saves” option in the Switch version’s main menu. From there, you just need to link you Steam or Epic Games account (wherever you play the PC version). Once that’s done, just pause and quit your game to upload your save data, which should work on both platforms after you’ve linked your Switch to your Steam/Epic Games account.

It’s been a big year for Hades – not only did the game exit early access and arrive on Nintendo Switch, but it was also nominated for a number of awards at the 2020 Game Awards, including Game of the Year. Though Hades ended up losing out on Game of the Year to The Last of Us Part 2, Hades did wind up taking home Best Indie Game and Best Action Game.

For the moment, Supergiant hasn’t revealed if Hades will come to other platforms like the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or their next-gen counterparts. We’ll let you know if that changes in the future, but for now, those of you who own the game both on PC and Switch should take Hades cross-saves for a spin.