GTA 5 Online PS5 release date and temporary free access

During the official PlayStation Showcase 2021 event today, the folks at Rockstar revealed the return of Grand Theft Auto 5. Or continuation of the legacy… however you want to look at it. Both Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online will be released for proper PlayStation 5 action in March of the year 2022. Before then, there’ll be bonuses aplenty.

If you are planning on jumping in on the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto Online, and you’re already playing an earlier version of the game on your console (the PS4 version, that is), you can get some PlayStation Plus member bonuses every month between now and March of 2022. They’re basically suggesting here that you should play now, and play often, until the PS5 release, at which point you should play MORE.

Each month between now and March of 2022, GTA Online players playing with PlayStation Plus can get GTA$1,000,000 every month (max). That’s one million GTA dollars per user, per month, between now and March of 2022.

Grand Theft Auto Online will be available as a standalone game for PlayStation Plus members. It’ll be available to download from March 222 for three months. This game does not require GTAV to play.

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online for PlayStation 5 will be released with “a range of technical and graphical improvements.” According to Rockstar, this release will include “performance enhancements for select vehicles” in GTA Online, too.

NOTE: If you previously believed that these games would be released earlier than what you’re reading today, you are not alone! Sometimes you get all pumped up about the release of a game and BANG, the company that makes said game slaps several more months of prep-time before the release of said game. So long as it’s good!