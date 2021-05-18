Grand Theft Auto V, GTA Online Xbox Series X and PS5 versions arrive in November

Last summer, Rockstar revealed that Grand Theft Auto V will be getting enhanced for next-gen consoles. Yes, despite the fact that Grand Theft Auto V is quickly approaching its 8th anniversary and is a game that originally launched for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, it’s going to get an enhanced re-release on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. We don’t know a whole lot about what this re-release will entail, but today, we finally learned when it will launch.

Unfortunately, those of you who have already secured your next-gen console of choice still have quite the wait ahead of you, as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Grand Theft Auto V won’t be arriving until November 11th. Of course, if you don’t have an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 yet, this is good news, as it means you have a further six months to compete with stock shortages and high demand in your search for a console of your own.

In addition to re-releasing Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, Rockstar will also be releasing a next-gen, standalone version of GTA Online as well. In a post to the Rockstar blog today, the company reminds us that the standalone version of GTA Online will be free to PlayStation 5 users during its first three months of availability. There is also an ongoing promotion that gives PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 GTA$1,000,000 each month until the launch of GTA Online on PlayStation 5, so be sure to start claiming that if you haven’t been already.

While Rockstar’s blog post was otherwise devoid of new details about the next-gen versions of GTA V and GTA Online, it did detail some new additions coming to GTA Online and Red Dead Online over the summer. In the lead up to GTA Online‘s big summer update – which Rockstar promises will provide “high stakes and high action” with new race types, new vehicles, and multi-part robbery missions – players will be able to participate in new Stunt Races beginning on May 27th. Following the arrival of those new Stunt Missions, we’ll see seven new arenas for Deadline and new locations for Survival mode, but details on those were fairly slim.

Just as well, Red Dead Online will be adding eight new races across the Standard, Open, Target, and Open Target race modes, all going live on May 25th. Rockstar says that those who participate in GTA Online‘s summer festivities will get bonuses in the enhanced versions of GTA Online when they arrive in November. Rockstar also teased something for GTA III‘s upcoming 20th anniversary, so we’ll keep our eyes peeled for more details about that.