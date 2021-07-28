Google Voice update gets smart, gives reasons for missed, dropped calls

A significant update to Google Voice this week added features like “Missed Call Reason” and “Call Drop Reason and Redial.” For users that’ve been working with Google Voice on phones for years, these features could change the game. Imagine being able to see how that call you missed wasn’t because you had your earbuds in and couldn’t hear, but because “this device wasn’t set to receive incoming calls,” along with a simple fix – imagine how that might’ve changed how you handled odd situations in the past!

Google Voice Reasons Why

With Missed Call Reason, users can “see why a call did not ring and what you can do to fix it.” The app will not only tell you that you missed a call, but will tell you why, AND will give you a recommendation on how to avoid the situation in the future.

This feature is similar – in a way – to the feature added to Microsoft’s update to PC Health Check. Microsoft added explanations to the process to make it clear why a user wouldn’t be able to update to Windows 11, instead of having the software simply say “This PC can’t run Windows 11.”

Google Voice also added “Call Drop Reason and Redial.” Much like Missed Call Reason, Call Drop Reason and Redial explains why a call was dropped AND gives you a recommendation on how to successfully reconnect said call.

Other Google Voice updates

Google added the option in Google Voice to delete multiple SMS messages at one time. Finally, at long last, the software trusts the user to delete more than one message at one time. You may find this ability available in a web browser before it hits mobile device apps.

Google Voice “customers” using iOS have an update with a new setting that “allows them to see their Google Voice number as the caller ID when a call comes in to a number linked to Google Voice. With this setting switched on, when you get a call through a forwarding number, you’ll see that call with your Google Voice number instead of the caller’s number.

Update for you

Google suggests that the features above will be available to all Google Workspace customers who subscribe to Google Voice. They’ll also be available to G Suite Basic and Business customers. It’s entirely possible that the features (especially the simple ability to delete more than one message at once) will be available to all users, even free Google Voice users, but for now it seems like Google’s keeping this action for subscribers.

Per the Workspace Updates release on these features, Call Drop Reason and Redial is “available now for all users.” The Caller ID system for iOS is also “available now for all iOS users”, and Delete multiple SMS messages at once is “available now for all users.” The Missed Call Reason will have a gradual rollout (up to 15 days) starting on July 15, with Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domians with Google Workspace.