Google Stadia one day sale marks DOOM Eternal launch

Google Stadia has launched a one day price cut, trimming $30 from the cost of the streaming console, and it coincides with one of the most hotly-anticipated games of 2020. Stadia Premiere Edition would usually set you back $129, but Google currently offers it for $99 with free shipping.

Stadia Premiere Edition includes the special wireless Stadia controller, along with a Google Chromecast Ultra. It also comes with a three month subscription to Stadia Pro. That gets you up to 4K resolution game streaming, and 5.1 surround sound, as well as the occasional exclusive title.

After that first three months, Stadia Pro is priced at $10 per month. It’s worth noting that, if you “claim” a Stadia Pro exclusive title and then subsequently cancel your subscription, you’ll lose access to those titles. You won’t, however, lose a game you’ve purchased through Stadia.

One you might have to jump on today is “DOOM Eternal,” which has just launched on Stadia. A return to the classic “DOOM” universe, it’s the fifth main game in the series, and a sequel to the 2016 release “DOOM.”

You can get “DOOM Eternal” on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows, alongside Stadia, and there’s a Nintendo Switch version in the pipeline too. What sets Stadia apart, of course, is the ability to take it with you and play it elsewhere, without having to drag a full console or gaming PC too. Until the Switch version of “DOOM Eternal” arrives, that probably makes Stadia the best choice for those who want most portability.

Stadia’s roll-out has been a rocky one at times. Google announced the streaming video game service with plenty of big promises, though the reality hasn’t always lived up to that hype. Early adopters complained of latency in gameplay and issues with their titles, and some who had jumped on the early Founders Edition package subsequently felt like Google hadn’t quite delivered on that exclusive experience.

Nonetheless, Stadia has progressively improved over time. Rather than a local console or PC, it relies on games playing remotely, on Google’s servers. That means the company need only stream the video to a local device – in this case the Chromecast Ultra – plugged into a TV or monitor, while the Stadia controller sends back the player’s inputs.

“DOOM Eternal” is available to buy now, priced at $59.99 for the standard edition and $89.99 for the deluxe edition. The Stadia sale, meanwhile, is available in the US, and Google says it’ll only run for one day.