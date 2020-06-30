Google Stadia Controller wireless Android update and July’s free games

Today we’re taking a peek at the latest update for Google Stadia, complete with a bump for the Stadia Controller. The official Stadia Controller previously required a USB connection to an Android device in order to play Stadia games on an Android device. Now, with this latest update, users can play Stadia games on Android devices with the Google Stadia Controller wirelessly – just so long as they’re both on the same Wi-fi network.

Update to wireless connectivity

The update with wireless connectivity for Android was released on June 30, 2020. SEE TOO: Google Stadia Review Users needed the latest version of the Stadia app on Android to get connected. You may need to reset your Stadia app on the device you’re connecting with, but it seems like it should work with simplicity and speed – you’ll just have to give it a whirl.

This should work the same with any version of the Stadia Controller, be it Just Black, Clearly White, or Spicy Wasabi. You can now play Stadia games “wirelessly across laptops, desktops, compatible phones and tablets, and TVs with Chromecast Ultra.”

Next Stadia Pro free games

As of July 1, 2020, users will be able to tap a new selection of “free” Stadia Pro games. These are games that are playable for free by the user forever, just so long as they’ve got an active Stadia Pro account. To gain access, each game needs to be tapped and obtained. If you’ve never “claimed” a game in Stadia before, you do not gain access to the games that’ve been free in the past. It’s only those games you take the time to tap when they’re free.

In July of 2020, users will gain access to Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, the game SteamWorld Dig, and the game West of Loathing. You’ll also have access to Crayta, which may find its way to other platforms in the future, but is here on Stadia FIRST.

Stadia Pro has the Serious Sam Collection, Spitlings, and Stacks on Stacks (On Stacks) for free until July 1st. There’s also PUBG (also known as PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS), and Zombie Army 4: Dead War, and The Elder Scrolls Online, all free to claim on Stadia Pro until the cut-off date of July 16, 2020, at 6:59 AM PT.