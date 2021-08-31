Google Pixel 6 secret weapon not likely in the box, again

The next major leak of data for the upcoming Google Pixel 6 has to do with charging. The device is tipped to be very similar to its predecessor, appearing to connect to power with a simple cord-to-wall plug, but this time it’s more powerful. Far more powerful than before. The Google Pixel Stand was released for Google Pixel devices in the past – but now it really means business.

With the leak from Android Police we see a suggestion that the next Google Pixel device will have a charging stand that out-performs the biggest names in smartphones. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard rumblings about this sort of accessory. That’s a Google Pixel 23W wireless charging stand, as it were – faster than the competition.

It’s highly unlikely the Google Pixel Stand will be included in the box with the Google Pixel 6. This new device won’t likely even include a charger and/or a cord in the box, much less a high-end wireless charging stand. Instead, this charging stand will appear in stores on display as the go-to charger for users that don’t already have drawers full of charging cords and plugs at home.

Of course, this does not mean that Google will be the smartphone maker with the absolute fastest wireless charger on the market. That crown still belongs to OnePlus. The OnePlus 50W charger has a built-in fan and charging speeds that drive faster than any other wireless charger (made specifically for a phone) on the market today.

It’s likely we’ll see the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro revealed in full in the month of September, 2021, and released before the end of the month. The Google Pixel Stand (with 23W charging speed) is expected to be released at the same time as the smartphone. Now we’ll just have to wait and see if it all works as well as previous generations – and if they lot works with older devices!