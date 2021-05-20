Google Pixel 6 Pro leaks great news for fans of big phones

Today the Google Pixel 6 Pro was leaked with images and features listed. This device will look a lot like the previously-leaked Google Pixel 6, complete with the “bridge” camera array at its back and two-tone color scheme. The front looks to roll with a curved-edge display and a punch-hole design for its front-facing camera, and all four corners are significantly rounded.

This Google Pixel 6 Pro looks like it’ll come in at least one color scheme – orange. That is a very light orange and/or near-white main back panel, a black bridge (with cameras), and a bright orange panel at the top back. This unique separation of elements suggests Google is ready to make another big move in making their devices appear different from the masses – as was the case with the first Google Pixel and its two-element design.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro will have a 6.7-inch display, so says leaker OnLeaks with Digit.IN. It would appear that this device will have dual frontside speakers, allowing Stereo Speaker power for the masses.

The back camera array will likely sport an advanced LED flash system and at least 3 camera lenses. Specifications leaked this week suggest there’s a wide-angle lens, a periscope camera, and an “unknown camera” which could very well be a 3D sensor (or more simple depth/focus sensing unit). There’s also a “couple of sensors”, per Digit.IN, near the LED flash.

The phone measures in at 163.9 x 75.8 x 8.9 millimeters. Most of the phone is 8.9mm thick, and 11.5mm with the camera bridge at the back. This is a big phone – which is good news for those Pixel fans that were displeased to find a lack of Google Pixel 5 XL last year. Now XL appears to be turned to Pro!

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is likely one of at least three different smartphones that’ll be released by Google this year. We’re expecting a Google Pixel 6 – which would look something like the Pro, only slightly smaller with fewer cameras, and a Google Pixel 5a. There’s also rumor of a foldable “Pixel Passport” that suggests we’ll see a new sort of smartphone at the same time as the rest this year.