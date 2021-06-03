Google Pixel 6 might actually compete with iPhone and Galaxy

It’s quickly becoming apparent that Google means business with their next Pixel smartphone release. Leaks of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 XL (or Pro) suggest we’ve got two devices that have bold, unique industrial designs, high-powered processors inside, and camera arrays that out-do previous Pixel phones by a long shot. Today we’re going to take a look at what that’ll mean.

Camera Power

The first Google Pixel smartphone launched with Computational Photography, allowing its single camera and image processing power to capture surprisingly decent imagery. Google continued to advance this feature through each iteration of the smartphone, holding fast to the market with a smartphone line that consistently delivered high quality photography for the masses.

With the Google Pixel 6, it would appear that Google is prepared to make a significant leap ahead in camera power. If we take a peek at leaks and insider tips released over the past few weeks (as shown in the timeline of links below), we get the impression that the “Pro” version of the phone could contain the following:

• Main sensor: 50MP (Samsung Isocell / Sony IMX 8XX of some sort) with f/1.8 aperture and wide-angle lens.

• 8MP Periscope Camera with massive zoom potential.

• 12MP 120-degree FoV super wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture.

These cameras and the processing power within the device will likely deliver some sort of gimbal feature – could be hardware, could just be an advanced software feature. We’ll probably see real-time HDR+ video processing, portrait video, and improvements in the already-top-notch HDR+ processing power expected of a Pixel camera.

NOTE: Imagery above comes from a recent leak by OnLeaks. This is one of a pair of similar leaks showing the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in renders from all angles.

Design

The industrial design of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is bold and exciting. Leaks suggest we’ll get bold colors, a new handling of the camera array in a bridge-like configuration, stereo speakers, and audio-coupled haptics.

The design will at last be accented by the striking aesthetic choices made with Android 12. Google released the most significant changes to the way Android looks and acts in a long, long time with Android 12. It’ll look custom tuned for the Pixel right out the gate.

Wrap-up

We’re expecting that Google will reveal the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro (or XL) near the end of September, 2021. It would not be shocking to find the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in October of 2021.