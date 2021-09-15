Google Pixel 6 inspires official bags of chips

Google is pumping up the message in Japan with official bags of chips in a variety of colors. The chips in each bag are (quite likely) the same flavor, regardless of the color you get, just like the Google Pixel 6. Regardless of the casing you get, the Google Pixel 6 will be the same experience. The differences will be between the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro – but the chips come first.

The Google Original Chips will be released in Japan only (for now). They were released as a promotion with “applications” signed by interested parties in Japan. The chips were offered as a way to promote the Google Pixel 6 and the fact that Google will include their own self-designed chip hardware inside the Google Pixel 6.

Above you’ll see a very, very strange advertisement for the Google Pixel 6 that utilizes a bag of chips from this campaign. The chips appear in place of a Google Pixel 6 – they can make calls and take selfies, too!

The chips will be delivered in a variety of bag colors, including Kenta, Ai, Taro, Yuta, and Mei. This is as close as we’ve gotten to hearing the quirky names Google will give to the various tones available for the Google Pixel 6 when it’s released into the wild. At this moment, it would appear that Google Japan has had all of its bags of Google chips spoken for. Cross your fingers and hope for a USA-based release as well.

Above you’ll see another video, this time from Google in the USA. This video should give you another good look at the Google Pixel 6 and the hardware from several perspectives. We’ll likely see a Google Pixel 6 event in the next few weeks, with a release date in mid-October, 2021. Take a peek at the timeline below for more info on the Google Pixel 6 from leaked sources as well as Google itself!