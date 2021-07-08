Google Pixel 6 family release details leak a 5-year Pro pair

The Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 XL (Pixel 6 Pro) were the subject of a data leak this afternoon before Google’s official release event. Both devices will be revealed by Google at the same time at an event where the final release date will be revealed. The same is true of the prices for both devices – along with the release price for the Google Pixel 5a, another device which had some significant data leakage today.

Both the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro appeared in a report from FrontPageTech today with specifications in tow. This device set will be the first to come with a guaranteed 5 years of software updates, according to the same source: Jon Prosser. It’s likely these devices will be released in around October of the year 2021.

Google Pixel 6 specs

The Google Pixel 6 will look a whole lot like the Google Pixel 6 Pro, with the same unique industrial design – and a sort of bridge element that’ll include its full main camera array. This Google Pixel 6 will likely have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, 8GB RAM inside, and two options for storage: 128GB and 256GB.

The Google Pixel 6 appeared in a leak today suggesting that the back-facing cameras would be 50MP and 12MP, the 50MP having a wide-angle lens, the 12MP camera having an ultra-wide angle lens. This device is reported to have an 8MP camera up front and a 4614mAh battery inside.

The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will launch with Android 12. Like most Google hero phones, these devices will act as the premiere destination for users looking to get the most feature-filled Google-designed software and hardware experience in an Android smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is tipped to roll with a 6.71-inch “Plastic OLED” display panel. This device is tipped to have a Google-designed processor, 12GB RAM, and three options for storage: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It’ll likely be released with more than one color casing option right out the gate.

This Google Pixel 6 Pro device has three back-facing cameras, according to rumors appearing over the past several weeks. In the data leak today from Prosser, the three cameras appear to be 50MP (for a wide camera, the main camera), 48MP (with a telephoto lens), and 12MP (for an ultra-wide lens-toting camera). There’ll likely be a 12MP camera up front, and a 5000mAh battery inside.

Cross your fingers we’ll see these devices delivered with a friendly software experience this Fall with a price that does not break the bank. The report of a 5-year commitment from Google for software upgrades seems too good to be true – but it’s not impossible!