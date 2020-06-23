Google Pixel 4a released in two online shops

Today the Google Pixel 4a was listed for sale in a pair of French internet-based shops before Google itself. This could very well be because Google had originally intended on revealing the Google Pixel 4 earlier than now, but was delayed by the global pandemic that took hold in the first months of the year 2020. It’s not clear whether users could actually purchase the phone and receive the phone from these online stores at this time – but it’s up anyway!

The Google Pixel 4a appeared on Ordimedia and eStock.fr in two colors leaked via AndroidWorld. The Pixel 4a appeared in Just Black and Blue, with one internal stoarge size at 128GB. Expected delivery dates are within the next week and a half (for eStock), and July 7, 2020 (for Ordimedia.)

NOTE: Despite the earliest round of leaks from early 2020, there does NOT seem to be any indication that the Google Pixel 4a XL will be released in any capacity. Just the Google Pixel 4a – no XL at all!

The Google Pixel 4a was previously leaked several times, with specifications for the phone’s front, back, and innards. This device will act in a way very similar to that of the Pixel 3a, a device that takes the essential features of the Pixel 3 but cuts down on everything premium, allowing a significant cut in price.

The Google Pixel 4a is currently expected to ACTUALLY appear with a release date of October 2020. At that time, the Google Pixel 4a is expected to roll with a 5.81-inch OLED display with a punch-hole front-facing camera in its upper left-hand corner. The resolution of the display in which the punch hole is punched is expected to be 2340 x 1080 pixels.

This device is expected to have a single 12.2-megapixel camera on its back and a 3080mAh battery inside. The Google Pixel 4a will almost certainly launch in Blue and Just Black in just one internal storage size iteration at – you guessed it – 128GB.

Cross your fingers this device performs as well as the Google Pixel 3a did VS the Google Pixel 3. That device was (and remains) a significant value to this day.