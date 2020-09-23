Google Pixel 4a 5G leak makes you wonder: Why not XL?

Today the Google Pixel 4a 5G was revealed in an unofficial capacity in a manner similar to Tuesday’s leak of the Pixel 5. This device may seem like a traditional bump from one iteration of a phone to a (5G) version – but it’s not as simple as all that. Instead, we’re getting a similar name, basically the same software, and the same amount of data storage – and a few kicks in the pants.

The Google Pixel 4a and the Google Pixel 4a 5G are different phones. It should be obvious from the outset – to the point where NORMALLY we’d see a whole new device name when the differences are this significant. Per the outline leak today from WinFuture, it might seem that the Google Pixel 4a 5G is basically what Google should’ve called the Google Pixel 4a XL.

The Google Pixel 4a is the smallest of the bunch with a 5.8-inch display, then comes the Pixel 5 with a 6-inch display, then the Pixel 4a 5G with a 6.2-inch display. The Pixel 4a works with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, while both the 4a 5G and 5 have a Snapdragon 765G.

It would appear that the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 have the same set of cameras both front and back. Leaks this week suggest that the only major differences between the 4a 5G and the 5 are as follows:

Pixel 4a 5G / Pixel 5

• 60Hz OLED, 90Hz OLED

• 6.2-inch, 6-inch

• The chin

• 6GB RAM, 8GB RAM

• Gorilla Glass 3, Gorilla Glass 6

• 3.5mm jack / nope

• 2 mics / 3 mics

• Polycarbonate / 100% recycled aluminum casing

• 3800mAh battery / 4000mAh battery

• nope / Wireless + reverse wireless charging

So, wait a second here – what’s really great about the Pixel 5 VS the Pixel 4a 5G? They both have 5G connectivity, both come from Google… it’s really about the premium action here. That’s the difference.

While the Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G have different display panel sizes, they both seem to roll with 2340 x 1080 pixels across said displays. As such, the Google Pixel 5 will have a slightly more pixel-dense panel.

The Google Pixel 4a 5G has no wireless charging at all, while the Pixel 5 has both wireless and reverse wireless charging. The Pixel 5 has the larger battery despite the fact that it’s a smaller phone.

Google will really drive home the point that the Google Pixel 5 is made with a 100% recycled aluminum casing, with IP68 resistance to water and dust. The Pixel 4a 5G has no such resistance, and its case is made of regular old polycarbonate.

It’ll be interesting to see how potential users choose their next device, here. If price will push them to the larger, lesser phone, or if the differences are so few (and so minor) that they’ll choose whatever feels best in the moment. Otherwise it’ll be all about the cool factor with the Pixel 5 – knowing that, while the differences aren’t particularly massive, you’ve got the best Pixel in the world on release day.

ALSO NOTE: It’s likely because of the Pixel 5’s key selling points (the recycled casing, the resistance to elements, higher image refresh rate), that Google aimed to avoid direct comparisons that’d be made would that the devices were both called Pixel 5 (5 and XL, that is). Now they’ve got an out – the Pixel 4a 5G may be larger, but lesser, but that’s OK because it’s not called Pixel 5 XL!)