Google Kids Space secures tablets for young users

Navigating tablets for kids is a confusing enterprise at the moment. Hardware companies wanted parents to believe that their kids would use a “child tablet” with bumpers and a low-resolution display – they’ve been selling this goofy idea for years. But kids know the difference between a piece of “baby” tech and your thousand-dollar piece of highest-end smart device. That’s why Google’s releasing “Google Kids Space.”

With Google Kids Space, an Android tablet will be able to become a kid-friendly space without sacrificing all the elements that make a higher-end tablet great. Google Kids Space is “designed to nurture your kid’s curiosity and creativity, inspiring them to explore their interests through thoughtfully curated apps, books, and videos.”

Per Google, Google Kids Space is “a new kids mode on select Android tablets that features apps, books and videos for your kids to explore, learn and have fun.” This system works with YouTube Kids, Google’s Play Books, and controls are found in Google’s Family Link app, which can be accessed on Android, on a Chromebook, or with an iOS device.

Above you’ll see several clips showing the user interface Google’s delivered for the first tablets on which the system will work. This is essentially a homescreen replacement app – the sort that sits above your normal tablet’s computing space in Android and modifies how you access media within.

Lenovo revealed this new Google Kids Space system this week amid their reveal of the Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen). This 10.1-inch IPS LCD 1280 x 800 pixel tablet will be the first place Google Kids Mode will be active right out the box. Once Lenovo’s tablet is launched, we’ll see Google Kids Space expand to other devices.

Cross your fingers that means as many Android tablets as possible! When we get a Google Kids Space release date beyond that one Lenovo tablet, we’ll let you know here on SlashGear!