Google apps gain new Focus mode on iOS 15

Google has confirmed that it has updated its apps for use on iOS 15. The search giant promises many new features to improve the functionality of Google apps on the latest version of Apple’s operating system for iPhones and iPads. The big update is called Focus mode, and it’s aimed at users who get lots of notifications throughout the day.

With Focus mode, when users are trying to work using Google apps, notifications are made as relevant and timely as possible, meaning some notifications are muted. One example is when navigating using Google Maps. Google promises that Focus mode will still offer users notifications when they need to turn or if a change has occurred along the route. Those notifications won’t be changed with Focus mode because they are timely.

Users still get reminders for things like Google Home if someone unfamiliar is at your door or reminders in Google Tasks linked to a specific time. However, notifications that are timely and don’t require immediate action will go to the Notifications Center. Users can check those saved notifications whenever it’s convenient. Google says the notifications change will begin rollout across its apps in the coming weeks.

Another change for Google apps is bigger widgets for the iPad. Previously, widgets were available for the iPhone, and Google says users found them helpful for accessing favorite Google apps and features. Widgets are now available for the iPad and will land for Google Photos and YouTube Music in extra-large versions in the coming weeks.

Another change is in effect right now and allows users to search for their favorite song in Spotlight. Then, when the song is found, users can play it directly in YouTube music. All the changes are meant to make it easier for users to access Google on their iOS device.