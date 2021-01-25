Godzilla vs Kong trailer summons multiple monsters

Today we’re watching the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, just like the majority of the users on YouTube. This trailer delivers a peek at the most interesting monster movie released in years, complete with the most advanced special effects ever banged into a monster movie… probably ever. Also, Kong has an axe.

What is King Kong carrying at the end of the trailer? A very special axe. It would very much appear that this axe is constructed using a piece of Gozilla, allowing Kong to channel the energy delivered by one of Godzilla’s energy blasts. Would that Kong got ahold of a piece of Godzilla’s body – one of his back fins – he’d likely be able to take Godzilla’s most powerful move and deliver it back do his face. As such, the last few moments of the trailer give us hope for a very, very interesting fight.

This movie will be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on March 26, 2021. At that time, users will be able to see the movie in theaters as well as on HBO Max for 31 days. After 31 days are done, the movie will continue to be shown in theaters, but will cost HBO Max users a fee to see.

This movie is a continuation of the Legendary Pictures Monsterverse – that’s Godzilla, that’s King Kong, that’s a whole bunch of other mega-monsters who deserve their own movies but haven’t gotten their own movies in decades.

As the movie’s official description suggests, “Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond.”

But there’s a problem! Shock! Another monster comes calling! “They unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”

