Godfall leads the final batch of PlayStation Plus games for 2021

With the beginning of December comes a new batch of PlayStation Plus games. 2021 has seen some solid months for PlayStation Plus and others that may have fallen short of expectations, but it seems that the service will end the year on a high note. As usual, there will be three games up for grabs in December, but they’re joining some bonus PlayStation VR games that are carrying over from the previous month.

PlayStation Plus games for December 2021

Undoubtedly, the headliner of December is Godfall: Challenger Edition. Godfall was a launch title for the PlayStation 5, and though it was met with middling reviews (the PS5 version has a 61 on Metacritic), it’s hard to deny that the game has some pretty visuals. If you’re a PS5 owner who saw Godfall at launch and decided to wait for a discount, it looks like now is the time to strike.

Godfall: Challenger Edition comes with three new modes: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. Though Sony notes in its announcement today that all of these modes are intended for endgame players, it seems that they do all serve as expansions to the base game. Godfall: Challenger Edition will be available for both PS5 and PS4 through PlayStation Plus in December.

Even though Godfall might be the headliner, it isn’t as if the other two games are slouches. Lego DC Super-Villians and Mortal Shell will be the other two games on offer for the month, and while they’re both PS4 games, they’ll also be playable on PS5. Lego DC Super-Villians needs little introduction given the long-running Lego DC series, but Mortal Shell could be worth the bandwidth for those who are looking for an action RPG with similarities to the Dark Souls series.

PlayStation VR freebies still up for grabs

Alongside these PS5 and PS4 titles, it’s worth remembering that there are still some PlayStation VR freebies available. The games up for grabs include The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, and Until You Fall. These were added to the PlayStation Plus lineup last month in celebration of the PSVR’s fifth anniversary, and they’ll be available through January 3rd.

Of course, you’ll need a PSVR headset to be able to play these games, but if you’re planning to get one in the future, nothing is stopping you from claiming them now and letting them sit in your library until a headset is in your possession. Keep in mind that the existing PSVR headset is compatible with PS5 too, though Sony has already announced that it’s working on a next-generation PSVR.

Godfall: Challenger Edition, Lego DC Super-Villains, and Mortal Shell will all be free to download via PlayStation Plus beginning on December 7th and will be available until January 3rd. If you haven’t already, you still have a few days to claim November’s PS Plus games – Knockout City, First Class Trouble, and Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – as those will be available until December 6th.