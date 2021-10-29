PlayStation Plus free games for November include 3 PSVR titles

November is shaping up to be a big month for PlayStation Plus. While we’re getting the usual number of games for consoles, we’re also getting three games for PlayStation VR. So, if you happen to have Sony’s VR headset and you’re subscribed to PlayStation Plus, that means you’ve got a total of six games you can potentially claim in November.

The three console games on deck for November seem to be pretty solid, too. First up is Knockout City, a game all about dodgeball battles. Knockout City launched earlier this year on a variety of different platforms, and it’ll be available for both PS5 and PS4 subscribers next month. We can probably expect that to generate a surge of new players, at least for a little while after it goes free to subscribers.

Knockout City will be joined by First Class Trouble, another game that will be available for PS5 and PS4 subscribers. First Class Trouble sounds like it takes some inspiration from Among Us, putting six players on a “luxury space cruiser” and tasking four of them with shutting down a rogue AI. The remaining two players will have to prevent that through deception.

The final console game up for grabs in November will be Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. This is an enhanced re-release of Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning, released in 2012 as the only game from the ill-fated 38 Studios. The Kingdoms of Amalur brand now belongs to THQ Nordic, which is working on an expansion for the game that’s due out at some point next year.

Then we have the three VR titles that will be available through PlayStation Plus next month: The Persistence, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Standard Edition, and Until You Fall. Unlike the console games, which will only be available for a month, Sony says the PSVR titles will be available until we’re into the new year. Sony announced today that the trio of console games will be claimable from November 2nd until December 6th, while the PSVR games will be available on the same day and claimable until January 3rd.

Of course, that means PS Plus users will have until November 1st to claim October’s games – Hell Let Loose, PGA Tour 2K21, and Mortal Kombat X. October was a relatively quiet month for PlayStation Plus, but by including six games next month, it seems we can’t level the same criticism at November’s lineup.