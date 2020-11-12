Goal Zero Yeti 6000X battery is Powerwall alternative you can take with you

Goal Zero has unveiled its latest – and largest – power bank, with the Yeti 6000X packing a vast battery that’s up to the challenge of keeping a cabin or campsite running off the grid or in a power outage. Aiming to sweep up big battery buyers who might otherwise be swayed by a Tesla Powerwall or other fixed backup power supply, it’s capable of being charged via solar panels or a regular wall outlet.

The size is certainly the first giveaway that it’s a beefier battery than we’ve seen before from Goal Zero. At 106 pounds and 17 inches high, it’s no surprise that the Yeti 6000X comes with its own roll cart for easier transportation. The price is the second indication: at $4,999.95 it’s easily the most expensive model, too.

What you get in return, though, is a whole lot of power, and delivered at high rates. Inside there’s 6,000 wHr of lithium-ion batteries, with two 2,000W AC ports on the front panel that deliver 2,000W continuous and 3,500W surge. You could run a full-sized refrigerator for 110 hours, Goal Zero says, or a 42-inch TV for 60 hours.

Other ports include a USB-A 5V/2.4A (12W max), a USB-C 5-12V/3.0A (18W max), and a USB-C PD input/output 5-20V/3.0A (60W max). There’s a 12V output 12V/13A (160W max) and a 12V HPP 12V/30A (360W max).

Charging is via either Goal Zero’s included 600W power supply – which takes about 12 hours for a full recharge – or solar panels, with the Yeti 6000X having a built-in MPPT module for more efficient solar charging. With two of the company’s Boulder 200 Briefcase solar panels delivering up to 400W of power, Goal Zero says the new Yeti will charge fully in 18-36 hours.

Finally, you can plug the power station into a car’s 12V outlet. Charging and power use can be monitored via the Goal Zero app, since the Yeti 6000X has built-in WiFi.

While you could just use it as a very expensive way to keep your phone topped up – figure on over 450 recharges, Goal Zero says, or over 120 charges of a typical laptop – the Yeti 6000X more likely comes into its own as a backup battery for the home. It’s compatible with Goal Zero’s Yeti Home Integration kit, a $249.95 box that, when installed alongside your circuit breaker panel, allows you to flip over to Yeti backup power in the case of an outage.

That’s a similar approach to what we’ve seen from Tesla’s Powerwall and other systems, though Goal Zero points out that the Yeti system can be significantly more affordable. While a single Powerwall unit packs more battery than the Yeti 6000X, it’s also a lot more expensive. Plus, the Yeti can be wheeled out and taken on the road.

Obviously there are advantages and drawbacks to both systems, but unlike a gas or diesel generator they’re a lot cleaner and quieter. The Goal Zero Yeti 6000X is available to order now, on its own or in a bundle with the compatible solar panels.