GM launches Maps+ app-based navigation system

GM has announced the launch of a new in-vehicle app-based navigation system called Maps+. The navigation solution upgrades capabilities for select model year 2018 and newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles. The system will be available by the end of 2021.

Maps+ is powered by Mapbox and will roll out to approximately 900,000 vehicles on April 30 as part of select Connected Services plans. GM says that for current owners of vehicles that are compatible but previously had no navigation built-in, Maps+ will add a connected ecosystem of voice assistance, navigation, and apps in a single experience.

GM says that it listened to customer feedback and developed the product to work seamlessly with current infotainment systems while providing a highly personalized experience. The automaker says customers want an easy and convenient in-vehicle experience that improves over time. Maps+ was developed to meet driver’s needs and preferences while keeping within the hardware capabilities of different vehicles.

Drivers will be able to start Maps+ using integrated Alexa voice control and can listen to music or podcasts using integrated audio apps. A single-box search feature provides access to points of interest, shops, restaurants, parking, and more. The navigation system also features embedded speed limit alerts and low fuel recognition that automatically routes drivers to nearby gas stations.

GM notes that drivers can choose to use Maps+ or project their favorite smartphone apps into their vehicle. Maps+ rollout leverages the over-the-air update capability of GM’s connected vehicles. The automaker and Mapbox promise to continue enhancing Maps+ with new features and improvements based on feedback and metrics over time. The system offers personalized navigation, including the ability to manage and save favorite locations and points of interest. The system also offers day and night modes along with alerts for faster routes.