Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection expands to support customers affected by COVID-19

Genesis Motor America is expanding its Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection program to support existing customers in the face of a growing COVID-19 pandemic. Genesis Finance has partnered with Genesis Motor America to defer loan and lease payments to all current Genesis owners. This program is scheduled to start immediately and covers all customers who leased their Genesis vehicles before March 14, 2020.

The offer applies to Genesis customers who lost their jobs or are medically-impacted by the COVID-19 virus. If you belong in this category, you can defer loan/lease payments for up to 30-days, which extends for up to 90 days if you’re eligible. You could take advantage of this offer if you suffered a job loss resulting from this current global health crisis or if you’re unable to work and make a living as a result of massive quarantines.

“During these difficult times we’re all having to adjust our lives around, and we just want to be sure we’re providing our customers with options,” said Mark Del Rosso, President and CEO, Genesis Motor America. “We greatly value our Genesis customers, and Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection constantly strives to look inward at our business through their eyes to ensure that we’re a brand they can be proud to be affiliated with.”

There’s more good news for Genesis lessees. Genesis Finance is open to the idea of extending all leases to all affected customers. If you have an expiring Genesis lease and are unable to acquire a new vehicle, you can get in touch (via phone or email) with Genesis Finance in the next 60 days to discuss all available options.

On the other hand, Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection also covers new car buyers. Under this program, you can purchase a 2019 Genesis G70 at 0% financing through Genesis Finance by April 30, 2020. If you take advantage of this offer, Genesis will defer all loan payments for 90 days.

Meanwhile, if you recently purchased or leased a new Genesis vehicle between March 12 and April 30 of this year, Genesis Cares Job Loss Protection is offering up to six months of payment relief if you lost your job due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to Genesis, the program is available for all customers regardless of employment history.

And despite nationwide lockdowns and extended quarantines, Genesis retailers are still offering the brand’s famous complimentary Service Valet care for the first three years or 36-months of ownership. This means you can schedule your Genesis vehicle for servicing and arrange a loaner vehicle to be delivered at your home. However, the service is only applicable to Genesis retailers located in certain states which allow dealerships to remain open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, the world premiere of the all-new Genesis G80 luxury sedan is scheduled on March 29, 2020. You can watch it live at the Genesis YouTube channel.