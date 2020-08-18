Galaxy Z Fold 2 shares Note 20 Ultra’s worst design feature regulator confirms

Today we’re taking a peek at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, complete with front, back, and side photos. This device is very similar to its predecessor in many ways – in the MAIN ways, anyway. The biggest difference (in outward appearance) is in the massive lump that sits on the back of the phone. Where the first version does, indeed, have a bump full of cameras, it’s far more understated than the sizable island included in this 2nd-gen device.

With the first Samsung Galaxy Fold, we’ve got a set of three lenses sitting in a tower – a curved-corner rectangle that sits above a single, circular LED flash. Once open, this device sits nearly – not entirely, but nearly – flat on the table. As it is with most devices with a camera island on its back, this device sits awkwardly on a flat surface.

NOTE: It would appear that there’s a bit of an error in the photos included in the TENAA listing here. From one side, the camera bump appears quite clearly, while from the other side, it’s disappeared. Here we’ve created a corrected version of the odd-side-out using a flipped version of the side that appears accurate.

This effect is magnified with the far larger island array of cameras included with a device like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This array of cameras sits in a far fatter rectangle includes what appears to be the same set of camera lenses as included in other recently revealed Galaxy smartphones, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (see our review here) has a camera bump that’s a measurable proportion of the thickness of the phone. That seems to be the case here with the Galaxy Z Fold 2, too. As Android Police note – at least we’ve got what appears to be an improved design with respect to the folding mechanism and tweaks for rigidity.

In any case, this next-generation smartphone will likely be released to the public in the very near future. As noted by GizmoChina, this device has a planned release for September, 2020. Generally a TENAA listing like we see here means we’ll see pre-orders starting in the United States in the next few weeks.