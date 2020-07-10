Galaxy Tab S7+ could have two more surprises in store

Samsung has quite a lot packed for its Unpacked event next month and it won’t just be about phones. The Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ are poised to be more than just your regular annual Samsung tablet. Based on earlier leaked specs, this year’s Android slates are poised to go head to head with Apple’s iPad Pros not just in specs but especially in size. What those specs don’t mention, however, are also important and at least one of the unspoken details might not be that reassuring.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ was noted to come with a massive 10,090 mAh battery. It’s a double-edged sword, though, because while it means a day or even days of battery life, it also means that charging will be a pain with regular charging rates. In fact, it was speculated that the Galaxy Tab S7 will only support 15W charging.

There might be some good news coming from Denmark where the Galaxy Tab S7+ was certified to support both 15W and 45W super-fast charging. Of course, that still leaves some questions open, like whether Samsung will actually ship with a charger that supports the output required for that charging speed. There is also no mention of whether the smaller Galaxy Tab S7 has the same capabilities.

Also not mentioned in the earlier specs leak is any water resistance. That’s pretty disappointing for what could be an expensive tablet that’s designed to be used in places and ways regular tablets usually don’t. Then again, neither does the iPad Pros so Samsung might just be aiming for feature parity.

While the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ may have the hardware to be an iPad Pro killer, it will all boil down to the software experience in the end. Samsung admittedly has an advantage in that area with both its One UI 2.1 and DeX user experiences. Apps, however, are a totally different matter and Samsung may have to pull some strings to get more prominent and useful software on its large slate.