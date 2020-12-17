Galaxy S21 Ultra leaks front and back – Here’s your next phone

This week the folks at Samsung had a bit of a leak. Full front and back images of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra appeared, divulging all the features one could’ve hoped to learn about before the launch of either device. These smartphones will likely launch by the end of January 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will be one of several Galaxy S21 devices to launch with 5G connectivity right out the gate. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to have a 6.8-inch display with 120Hz image refresh rate and 1440 x 3200 pixel resolution. Thanks to leaks of images from WinFuture dot DE, we can re-verify that unlike its compatriots, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a curved-edge frontside display.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will likely launch with the next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, along with options for 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB internal storage. Those options will likely launch with 12GB or 16GB RAM, the larger RAM appearing only with the most expensive model device.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s expected camera array specifications include a 108MP f/1.8, 26mm camera with laser AF, PDAF, and OIS. There’ll also likely be a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 1MP telephoto lens, and a 10MP periscope lens-toting camera.

The front-facing camera on this monster is expected to be a 40MP sensor with f/2.2, 26mm wide lens, and PDAF. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to be released in several colors, including Phantom Black and Phantom Silver.

The Galaxy S21+ is expected to have a 6.7-inch display with a flat panel. The rumored resolution of this smartphone’s frontside display is 1080 x 2400 pixels, and three iterations of the device are expected at launch. Those include 128GB internal storage, 256GB, and 512GB, all with 12GB RAM.

The back-facing camera array will likely be slightly less extravagant than that of the Ultra, with a 12MP wide, 64MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. This device’s front-facing camera is rumored to be similar to the Galaxy S20, this time with 10MP, f/2.2, and a 26mm lens.

The Galaxy S21+ is expected to launch at the same time as the Galaxy S21+ in three colors. Those colors are rumored to be Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, and Phantom Violet.

Besides the difference in display size and curve, as well as camera prowess, the biggest difference between the Galaxy S21, S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra is an expected compatibility with the Samsung S Pen. It’s been tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S Pen stylus will be sold separate from a phone, available for use with the Galaxy S21 Ultra – neat!

For more information on the Galaxy S21 family, take a peek at the timeline below, and prepare yourself for a likely early January reveal and late January launch! Cross your fingers we’ll see these devices appear with the Galaxy S Pen in a wild variety of colors, too!