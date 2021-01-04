Galaxy S21 Ultra leak shows how we’ll stash the S Pen

After months of rumors and speculation, it’s official: Samsung’s next Unpacked event is this month and we’re expecting the company to reveal the Galaxy S21. At this point, it seems like we know everything there is to know about the Galaxy S21 family of devices, whether it’s hardware, features, or even compatibility with some existing Samsung peripherals. Once such peripheral is the S Pen – normally the domain of the Galaxy Note lineup – which the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to support.

While the Galaxy S21 Ultra might ship with baked in S Pen support, various rumors have tempered our expectations by telling us that Samsung won’t be including the S Pen in the box with the phone. There also won’t be a built-in S Pen slot on the Galaxy S21 Ultra like there is on the Galaxy Note, which brings up the question of where you store the S Pen when it isn’t in use.

Thanks to a new leak from Roland Quandt and Winfuture today, we have a better idea of how that will work. The two have published a collection of leaked images that not only show off the new S Pen for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but also show a Samsung-made silicone flip cover case that can be used to store the S Pen when you aren’t using it.

Just how much the case will cost is unknown, though Winfuture says the S Pen will be available for €40, which is a fair bit more expensive than replacement S Pens it sells for the Note. It’s possible we could see Samsung offer a bundle that includes the LED View Flip Cover and an S Pen together, but again, how much that bundle might cost is unknown at the moment.

As far as functionality goes, we should expect the S Pen to be capable of the standard remote media controls and gesture controls that we’re used to seeing. Whether or not the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S Pen, we’ll get our confirmation soon enough, as Samsung’s Unpacked event is slated to take place on Thursday, January 14th.