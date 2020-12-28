Galaxy S21 reservations kickoff in the US

There have been plenty of leaks over recent weeks concerning Samsung’s coming flagship devices, the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones. Samsung itself recently leaked January 14 as the date the devices would be revealed. Despite being several weeks away from the official launch event, Samsung has already begun taking preorder reservations for the Galaxy S21 smartphones in the US.

The screenshots above show what interested shoppers in the US to see if they register to be notified when preorders officially go live. Also, on that page, users can click the “Reserve Now” button on the banner to be redirected to the pre-order registration page. Users who choose to reserve a device now will get $60 credit towards accessories for the smartphone.

The $60 credit does include an extra $10 in credit for pre-ordering via the Samsung app. Users of some smartphones can get up to $700 of instant trade-in credit towards purchasing the new smartphone. Obviously, reserving one of the smartphones this early does bring a couple of caveats. One caveat is that this is a reservation, not a true preorder. Users won’t be paying for the device when they click the “Reserve” button.

It’s unclear exactly how much the smartphone costs at this point. The assumption is somewhere in the $1000 range that most flagship smartphones hover in today. It’s also unclear exactly what hardware will be featured inside the smartphone. Leaks have suggested there will be a Galaxy S21Ultra, S21+, and S21 as the high-, mid-, and entry-level devices.

Rumors also suggest that European versions of the devices are running a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor while other versions are running a Snapdragon 888 processor. Both devices will feature 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes or 256 gigabytes of storage. It remains to be seen if these rumors are accurate when it comes to device hardware.