Galaxy S10 Android 11 One UI 3.0 update released at last

This week the Samsung Galaxy S10 family of mobile smart devices began downloads of their main Android 11 One UI 3.0 update. This includes the Samsung Galaxy S10e and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, and it’ll include the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10+ in the very near future. It’s important to note that the full update rollout may not hit your phone this week.

We’ve been anxiously awaiting this update for what feels like forever. If you’ll take a peek back at our earliest looks at the software, you’ll find an upgraded experience that changes the smartphone software for the better without reducing accessible features whatsoever. Now, that experience appear to be arriving on the Samsung Galaxy S10 family of smartphones at long last.

If you’d like to check on whether you’ve got an update awaiting you now, open your Samsung smartphone and head to Settings. Inside Settings, scroll down to Software Update – usually that appears near the bottom of the list of links. Inside Software Update, you’ll see a button to check or a button to download.

It doesn’t hurt to check multiple times, but checking multiple times won’t have any baring on your spot in the non-existent update queue. Samsung releases updates in waves to devices in regions and with certain carriers. You’ll get your update soon, if not immediately.

UPDATE: Meanwhile, above, you’ll see Samsung’s CES 2021 trailer. This trailer gives us a peek at what the company will be revealing in their expanded ecosystem of devices that’ll all connect with one-another – the Samsung Galaxy S10 included. Now, if only the Samsung Galaxy S10 were guaranteed to get the latest software update in a timely fashion, we could be sure that we were able to continue to participate in the latest cross-device fun!