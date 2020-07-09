Galaxy Note20 Ultra release level spill shows extreme tight edges

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra was leaked in a way that essentially spills all the beans today. Ice Universe, a Samsung leaker of some repute, showed imagery of the Galaxy Note20 Ultra in all its glory. These images weren’t created by Samsung, but according to the cat (Ice Universe), they’re as close as we’re going to get before Samsung’s own images leak in the near future.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (or Note20, if you like), and the Note20 Ultra work with 120Hz image refresh rate displays. These displays are both powered by the same processors. They’re also both Super AMOLED and work with relatively high pixel densities.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 was rumored to roll with a 6.42-inch, 2345 x 1084 pixel display, while the Galaxy Note20 Ultra shown in leaked images from Ice Universe today was tipped to include a 6.87-inch 3096 x 1444 pixel display. The differences between these displays may be more than we’re used to in a phone set release – especially when the phones have basically the same name.

Where the lesser device is tipped to have a nearly-flat display panel, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is supposed to have a curved-edge display. That’s what’s known as a Samsung Infinity display, not entirely unlike what we’ve seen with the past few generations of Samsung Note and S smartphones.

The larger device is tipped to have 12GB RAM right out the gate while the lesser is supposed to have just 8GB. The lesser is said to have a base internal storage size of 128GB, while the greater is said to have either 256GB or 512GB.

We’re expecting that the lot will be revealed with release dates for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra (with or without the space) on August 5, 2020. The Galaxy Note series will likely be revealed alongside the Galaxy Tab S7, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.