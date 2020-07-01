Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked in official imagery

Today the Samsung Galaxy Note20 (or Note 20 if you prefer) was leaked in a set of images posted to Samsung’s official webpage in Russia. The version of the device that’s leaked seems to be connected to the name “Mystic Bronze” and is most likely the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra. This version of the device previously appeared in leaks which indicated similar designs – but this seems to be the real deal.

This version of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 is the higher-end version of the device. It’s most likely the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, which would indicate that we’re looking at the most expensive version of the device. That’d be the Galaxy Note20 with a 6.87-inch display.

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

This larger device is rumored to roll with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC or a Samsung Exynos 992, depending on region. This version is also tipped to work with both sub-6 and mmWave 5G, ALL the 5G you could possibly need.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra we’re seeing here is rumored to have 12GB RAM and either 256 or 512GB internal storage. There’s likely a 5,000mAh battery inside, too.

The cameras we see here are more than likely 12MP (ultrawide), 13MP (telephoto), and a 108MP main module. There’s also likely a ToF 3D sensor on the back here in that black pill-shaped area.

While there’s a possibility that there’s a S Pen has significant improvements and/or feature upgrades, it looks like we’re getting pretty much the same hardware as delivered with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10. That’s also pretty much the same S Pen as we’ve seen with the Galaxy Note 9 – but if it’s not broken, don’t fix it!

It’s rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra could appear at an August 5, 2020 event. The Galaxy Note20 will likely be released near the end of August, 2020. Cross your fingers for that flat display on the Note20 since this Ultra version really, truly looks like it’s going to stay curved on the left and the right!