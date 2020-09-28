Galaxy Note S Pen now works with Tasker gestures

The Android app Tasker now works with the Samsung Galaxy Note S Pen stylus. Tasker’s always been helpful for those that with to automate or modify the way they work with Android devices – but never before now has the app worked directly with the S Pen for gesture interaction.

Tasker developer J.Dias revealed some awesome action with Tasker with the latest update to the app. Once Dias worked out the way in which S Pen gesture events could be intercepted by a 3rd-party app – like Tasker – the whole world opened up. Once the “If this” of the equation was activated, the entire “then that” of Tasker could be delivered to users.

The only down side of this situation is the manual operation which you’ll need to run via ADB. VIA XDA there’s a relatively simple operation posted to Joaoapps (Tasker) that’ll make the connection possible.

You’ll need to make sure you’ve got a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 or newer. Before that, the connection between the S Pen and the Note device did not utilize Bluetooth connectivity. Because of that, Tasker cannot intercept the connection for customization. Tasker can be obtained from the official Tasker website or via Google Play.

This is just one of a wide variety of connections made between the hardware of an Android device and 3rd-party connected hardware with apps like Tasker and IFTTT. Take a peek at the timeline below for more information on how these apps are able to expand the ways in which you can make your Android device a far more helpful and powerful machine for all your daily tech interactions. That also goes for PCs and iOS devices, too – with varying degrees of power and success, of course. The more open your device is, the more it’s capable of doing.