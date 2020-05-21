Galaxy Note 9 update delivering newest S20 features

A series of features that first appeared on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series smartphones will soon see release on the Galaxy Note 9. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 continues to roll as one of the most reliable, solid workhorses on the market as released by Samsung in the last few years. Now, with the One UI 2.1 update, we’ll see features like Single Take, a new zoom interface, and both Music Share and Quick Share.

Single Take

Single Take is a camera feature that, until now, was only available on the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. Single Take allows the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (and possibly the Galaxy S9) work with artificial intelligence to capture “up to 14 different kinds of photos and videos” in quick succession.

With Single Take activated, the user taps the camera shutter button to begin. Per Samsung’s official instructions for the feature, “tap on the capture button when you’re ready to take a photo, [and] ensure that you pan your camera around a scene to get different angles and short clips.” Once complete, you’ll head back into your official Samsung Gallery and tap your Single Take shot. Therein you’ll find “other images and videos captured” with the feature.

Quick Share and Music Share

With Quick Share, you’ll be able to relatively simply “instantly share” with people around you. This is similar to other wireless sharing systems, like Apple’s AirDrop, but Quick Share temporarily uploads files to Samsung Cloud and streams to Samsung Smart Things devices too, downloading locally.

This update should be delivered with additional features in a major software update in the month of June, 2020. Information about this update was shared by Samsung in a Samsung community forum post called “Decision not to support Bixby routine in 9th generation ONE UI 2.1” – now removed. This link was shared by SamMobile this afternoon. Cross your fingers for an early June update!